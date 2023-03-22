Key Peterborough United figure reveals 21-year-old duo have drawn Premier League attention

Peterborough United co-owner and chairman Darragh MacAnthony has said Hector Kyprianou and Kwame Poku have both drawn Premier League attention.

Peterborough United have seen a number of their star players draw high profile interest over the years. Some have ended up staying with Posh while others have gone on to bigger and better things, with the likes of Ivan Toney and Siriki Dembele going on to play Premier League football.

However, the club have held onto many of their key assets this season. Their resolve will surely be tested again in the summer though – especially if they’re not able to sneak into the play-offs and rise to the Championship again.

Now, co-owner and chairman MacAnthony has spoken about some of the interest in Posh’s key players.

Speaking on his ‘The Hard Truth’ podcast (quotes via the Peterborough Telegraph), the Peterborough United chief refuted claims that they don’t have the ability to raise big transfer fees anymore, discussing previous interest in key players while also revealing Premier League admirers of Hector Kyprianou and Kwame Poku. He said:

“This is just plain wrong.

“I turned down an £8m bid for Ronnie Edwards in August. A top-end League One club made four offers for Jack Taylor up to just short of £2m in January, but I turned that down as he’s worth more. There was a bid of millions for Jonson Clarke-Harris just five hours before the transfer deadline, but I rejected that because I want to win promotion.

“We’ve always had a great pipeline of assets. Premier League clubs have watched Hector Kyprianou and talked about Kwame Poku.”

Fresh interest in new stars…

The interest in the likes of Edwards, Taylor and Clarke-Harris isn’t anything new. They’ve been prized assets for some time now for their performances in Posh shirts but attention drawn by Kyprianou and Poku is fresh.

Kyprianou joined from Leyton Orient in the summer and was in and out of the side under Grant McCann. Since Darren Ferguson’s return, the midfielder has been a regular starter and his displays have fans excited for the future, though there is now competition from Ollie Norburn for a starting spot.

As for Poku, he’s been a real livewire for Posh going forward ever since his arrival in August 2021. There were bright moments in the Championship but he’s added goals and assists to his game this season, managing five goals and 10 assists in 33 outings.

With both aged only 21, Kyprianou and Poku have bright futures ahead, but it remains to be seen if the interest in their services comes to anything in the summer.