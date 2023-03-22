Ipswich Town injuries: Who’s sidelined and when are they expected to be back?

Ipswich Town find themselves in 3rd place of the League One table and just three points outside the top two, after a run of six-straight wins.

The Tractor Boys have climbed to 3rd in the league table with nine games to go, setting up an intriguing battle for the automatic promotion places.

Kieran McKenna’s side will feel the international break has come at the wrong time for them given their form, but the break allows those struggling with injuries every chance to return.

Here are all of Ipswich’s injury concerns and each player’s expected return date.

George Edmundson

The centre-back played a key role in the Ipswich backline before injury issues kept him out, with the 25-year-old playing just twice in 2023.

Expected return date: McKenna revealed that Edmundson is set to undergo ankle surgery, meaning he won’t feature again this season.

Tyreece John-Jules

The Arsenal loanee has been sidelined since October with a hamstring injury, the 22-year-old had featured in every game available previously.

Expected return date: John-Jules’ season is also over, the striker suffered another injury during his recovery and won’t feature again for Ipswich before returning to Arsenal.

Lee Evans

Evans is currently in his second extended absence of the season after previously missing the run into the World Cup, his most recent problem is a knee blow sustained in the 1-1 draw against Cambridge United last month.

Expected return date: In the aftermath of his injury, Evans was expected to be out for more than two months, and with the season’s end soon approaching he may not recover in time to play again.

Panutche Camara

After only arriving at Portman Road in the summer, Camara has made just one appearance as a late substitute back in November.

Expected return date: Camara underwent groin surgery back in December and the injury was set to sideline him for a significant period of time. He’s yet to return and it’s also unsure whether he’ll see minutes before the end of the season.