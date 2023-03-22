Incredible Sheffield Wednesday stat emerges after Barnsley defeat

Sheffield Wednesday suffered their first league defeat since October last night, after losing 4-2 away at Barnsley.

Sheffield Wednesday made the short trip across to Barnsley last night. It promised to be an entertaining clash with both sides going into the game in very strong form, and with both sitting inside the top-six and vying for promotion to the Championship.

But t was the Tykes who emerged victorious. They had a 2-0 lead within 12 minutes of the game but Wednesday managed to get back on level terms with 15 minutes to go. Late goals from Max Watters and Liam Kitching sealed the win for Barnsley though, lifting them up into 4th place of the table and now just six points behind Wednesday in 2nd.

It was a forgettable night for Wednesday. They made a few mistakes at the back which led to their demise on the night, and after the game, Barnsley Chronicle’s Doug O’Kane made a rather stark revelation on Twitter: