Blackburn Rovers casting eyes over former West Brom talent

Blackburn Rovers have brought free agent defender Mark Chidi in on trial, it has emerged.

Blackburn Rovers will be hoping to add some new talents to their youth ranks this summer, and it seems they’ve already started casting their eyes over some potential additions ahead of the end of the season.

After Rovers fielded two trialists in their Lancashire Senior Cup clash with Preston North End, it emerged from Lancs Live that one of the unnamed talents was Huddersfield Town attacking midfielder Hakeem Sandah.

Now, the Lancashire Telegraph has reported that the second player was free agent centre-back Mark Chidi.

Chidi, 19, has been on the lookout for a club since being let go by Championship side West Brom last summer. He’s now bidding to earn a Rovers deal it seems, featuring for 71 minutes of their victory over fellow Lancashire outfit Preston.

It remains to be seen whether or not he’s done enough to earn a deal or if he will feature again for Blackburn’s youngsters.

1 of 12 What shirt number did Adam Armstrong wear for Blackburn Rovers? 11 14 7 5

Bidding to return to the game…

After a year as a free agent, Chidi will be hopeful that he can prove he’s deserving of another chance in the Championship. Rovers were able to keep a clean sheet in his 71-minute outing, so that should come into their thinking after the steady victory.

While with West Brom, the 19-year-old mainly found minutes with the club’s U18s side. He played regularly in the U18 Premier League but didn’t make the step up to the U21s before being let go last summer.

Rovers have found success in signing players let go by rival academies before and they will be hopeful of replicating that again this summer.