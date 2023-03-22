3 Watford players who may have already played their last game for the club

Chris Wilder has endured a tough start to life at Watford, having taken four points from his opening three games.

The Hornets now find themselves in 10th place of the Championship table as we enter this month’s international break, with five points standing between them and Millwall in 6th.

It’s been a disappointing season in truth, with Watford having had three managers at the helm in the 2022/23 campaign. The summer ahead could bring another managerial change and a lot of changes to the playing staff if Watford are to remain in the Championship for another year.

Here we look at three players who may have already played their last game for the club…

Hassane Kamara

The man on loan from Udinese has featured 26 times in the Championship this season. His move from sister club Udinese ruffled a few feathers in the Championship, but he’s now missed the last six with a hamstring injury.

There’s no news of an immediate return for Kamara and with just eight games of the season left – and with Wilder surely keen to utilise the players he’ll have around for next season should he stay on – we may well have seen the last of Kamara in a Watford shirt.

William Troost-Ekong

Troost-Ekong is currently on loan with Serie A side Salernitana. His side are battling relegation and Troost-Ekong managed to featured three times in the Italian top flight before picking up an injury, which saw him miss four games before returning to the bench last time out.

He was seemingly surplus to requirements at Vicarage Road and Salernitana have the option to make his stay permanent, so it wouldn’t be that much of a surprise if we don’t see Troost-Ekong back at Watford next season.

Tom Cleverley

Midfielder Cleverley has endured a tough season with injury. He spent spent most of the first half of the season sidelined with a calf injury but made his comeback last month, only to pick up a fresh thigh injury which has kept him sidelined since.

Cleverley has 146 total appearances for Watford, having been a great servant to the club. But with his contract out in the summer and with injury starting to blight his career, we may have already seen the last of Cleverley in action for the Hornets.