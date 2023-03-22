3 Stoke City players who may have already played their last game for the club

Stoke City enter the international break in 13th place of the table, having gone four games unbeaten.

Alex Neil’s side have won two of those as well, moving them to within touching distance of the top half of the table after a tough season so far.

The next season is looking like a much more positive one. But Neil will need to be hard at work in the summer if he’s to make Stoke City into promotion contenders, with plenty of signings and perhaps sales needed.

Here we look at three players who may have already played their last game for the club…

Matija Sarkic

Stoke City wanted a goalkeeper in January and they eventually landed Wolves’ Sarkic on loan. He was thrown straight into the starting XI and featured seven times in the Championship before picking up a quad injury.

It’s been reported (via StokeonTrentLive) that Sarkic faces more than two months on the sidelines, potentially ruling him out until the summer.

Nick Powell

Powell has endured a really frustrating couple of seasons with Stoke City. The 28-year-old featured just 18 times in the league last season and has 17 appearances to his name this time round. He’s missed the last month or so through injury and with his contract out in the summer, we may well have seen the last of Powell in a Stoke shirt.

It’ll be a sad end to his time at the club. But with injuries having blighted his last couple of campaigns, Stoke may well need to part ways with the creative midfielder.

Sam Clucas

And Clucas is in a pretty similar situation to Powell. He’s out of contract in the summer and struggling for fitness, having not played all that regularly over the past few seasons either.

The former Hull City and Swansea City man has been with Stoke City since 2018. He’s racked up 143 total appearances for the Potters with his best campaign having been the 2019/20 season where he netted 11 goals in 44 total Championship outings – he’s played just 12 times in the league this season and is currently sidelined.

But he’s not been the same since, and at 32 years old, Stoke may need to let him go.