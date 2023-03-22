3 Sheffield United players who may have already played their last game for the club

Sheffield United have their sights set firmly on a return to the Premier League, entering the international break in 2nd place of the table.

The Blades sit three points clear of Middlesbrough in 3rd place and with a game in hand, but they know they must maintain their focus amid an FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City to come, with Boro proving already they have the credentials to run them all the way.

With Paul Heckingbottom’s side closing in on a return to the top flight, there are bound to be players who are left behind.

Here are three players who may have already played their last game for the club…

Jack O’Connell

The decision surrounding O’Connell’s future will be a tough one to make for sure, with the centre-back seeing his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Since joining the club in 2016, the 28-year-old was crucial to United’s 2018/19 promotion campaign and their successful first season in the top flight. However, after over two years out following knee surgery and no sign of a comeback imminent, the Blades may have to pull the plug on his stint at Bramall Lane in the summer.

Ciaran Clark

Despite still being fit and appearing as an unused substitute on seven occasions in the last nine league games, Clark hasn’t played since the first game of 2023.

With his loan move from Newcastle United expiring at the end of the season and no real urgency to play the 33-year-old, he may not feature for Heckingbottom’s side again barring any injuries or suspensions to the current back-line – he was not even named on the bench against Sunderland last time out.

Enda Stevens

Another defender in a similar boat to the previous two, Stevens has been sidelined since January, in his second extended absence due to injury, the first seeing him play just twice before November.

The 32-year-old sees himself behind Max Lowe in the pecking order, with Rhys Norrington-Davies also at the club but injured, Stevens could find himself as the third-choice when everyone is fit. Alongside his injury problems, his contract is also set to expire in the summer. Despite a return for the U21 side in the week, he may now have been permanently frozen out by Lowe.