3 Portsmouth players who may have already played their last game for the club

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho is poised to oversee a summer makeover of his squad as he bids to turn Pompey into promotion challengers once again.

Portsmouth will be facing some tough decisions over players’ futures and Mousinho will be making the most of the rest of the season to assess those in his ranks before making calls on what the summer will hold for them.

Some fringe players might make for easier decisions though, and some might have already pulled on a Pompey shirt for the last time. Here, we look at three Portsmouth players who may have already played their last game for the club…

Kieron Freeman

Some decisions will be easier than others and it seems as though versatile defender Freeman will be one of those on the move.

The former Sheffield United man has valuable attributes that will make him a decent free agent pick-up when his contract expires but after falling down the pecking order under Danny Cowley and failing to break into the side under Mousinho, Freeman may well have played his last game for Portsmouth ahead of the end of his deal in the summer.

Jayden Reid

Young winger Reid could present somewhat of a dilemma for Mousinho. He arrived under former boss Cowley as a prospect for the future but suffered a cruel ACL injury, then suffering the same blow again shortly after his return. The club extended his contract to help him through his recovery but with his deal nearing an end again, Reid may be let go.

The 21-year-old has been working towards a return and his electric pace should help him land a new club if he becomes a free agent.

Ronan Curtis

Long-serving talisman Curtis’ situation presents a real dilemma. He recently suffered an ACL injury and is now a matter of months away from the end of his deal, so finding a new club could be hard in the summer.

Pompey could look to do as they did with the aforementioned Reid by offering him a new deal and helping him through his recovery. It remains to be seen what decision the club comes to, but with his contract expiring and the long-term injury in mind, Curtis has played his last game for Portsmouth as it stands.