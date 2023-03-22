3 Norwich City players who may have already played their last game for the club

Norwich City have suffered a dip in form before the international break, but David Wagner knows his side are still within touching distance of the play-offs.

The Canaries are currently sat in 7th place, just three points behind the play-off spots with every chance of claiming a top six spot and a potential return to the top flight.

With Norwich City on the promotion hunt again, Wagner will likely see a revamped side next season whether they are promoted or not, seeing plenty of players leave to make way. Here, we look at three players who may have already played their last game for the club…

Sam Byram

The 29-year-old has suffered an injury nightmare over the last couple of years, missing almost two years’ worth of action due to knee and hamstring injuries.

But Byram’s back on the treatment table again, failing to feature since the beginning of November and is yet to return. What makes matters even worse is his contract expires at the end of the season. The club seem unlikely to extend his deal given his injury problems, with another appearance for the club looking doubtful too.

Isaac Hayden

Hayden’s loan spell at the club has been hampered by injuries, with the 28-year-old currently in his second spell out with a knee injury.

The Newcastle United loanees’ original problem saw him miss the first two months of the season, then returning to play just 12 games before being ruled out again with another knee problem at the beginning of January. With his loan up in the summer and no return to fitness imminent, Hayden’s frustrating stint at Norwich looks to be finished already.

1 of 10 Who took over as Norwich City's caretaker manager after Alex Neil's departure? Mike Phelan Alan Irvine Craig Shakespeare Ian Butterworth

Tim Krul

Despite starting the season as the Canaries’ number one goalkeeper, Krul was initially dropped in October before being given another chance at the start of 2023, but a calamitous mistake in the 3-0 defeat against Burnley saw Angus Gunn reinstated ever since.

The Dutchman still has another year on his deal but at 34, he looks as though he’s lost the number one shirt and could move elsewhere for more minutes. Unless Gunn picks up an injury or suspension, Krul may have played his last minutes at Carrow Road already.