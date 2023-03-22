3 Millwall players who may have already played their last game for the club

Millwall are enjoying a great season so far and they’re still in with a big chance of finishing in a play-off spot.

The Lions are currently sat in 6th place and could be a Championship play-off side for the first time since they were promoted back to the second-tier in 2018.

Gary Rowett’s side boast a strong starting line-up but the strength in depth is a worry at The Den. With the side aiming to retain their place as a top end Championship side, there could be a busy summer seeing multiple players depart. Here are three Millwall players who could leave without playing for the club again…

Callum Styles

After a promising start to his loan spell at Millwall where he played 18 out of the first 20 league games he was available for, Styles has had to watch from the sidelines.

The Barnsley loanee suffered a quad injury that has kept him out of action since the beginning of February, and he’s yet to return to training with just over a month of the season left to play. Given the limited time he has to make a recovery, and Barnsley aiming for an immediate return to the Championship, Styles could well have played his final game at Millwall ahead of a summer return to Oakwell.

Bartosz Bialkowski

Bialkowski’s drop down the pecking order in South Bermondsey has been a sharp one, with the veteran Polish ‘keeper last playing for the club in the league back in January.

Following the 2-0 defeat against QPR in September, Bialkowski was dropped and replaced by George Long, who has held onto the gloves ever since, only missing the 3-0 win against Rotherham United in January, which the 35-year-old started. With the Pole’s contract up in the summer, Bialkowski may have played his final of 154 appearances for the Lions.

George Evans

A forgotten man for the most part of the season, Evans has made just 11 Championship appearances so far, with none of them in the starting line-up.

The 28-year-old has been pushed down the pecking order in the engine room at The Den and looks to be on his way out of the exit door at the expiration of his contract in the summer. Evans has played just four times since the New Year and has been absent from the previous three squads. It seems the only way the former England U19 international will add to his 57 Lions’ appearances is if injury or suspension hits Rowett’s side.