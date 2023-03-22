3 Charlton Athletic players who may have already played their last game for the club

Charlton Athletic could see a pretty sizeable overhaul in the summer, be it under Dean Holden or someone else if the boss’ contract isn’t renewed.

Charlton Athletic’s hope will be that Holden is tied down to a new contract though, and he’ll be keen to revamp his ranks ahead of the 2023/24 season.

That will mean departures and there are some fringe players who seem like strong contenders for moves away, some of which might not be seen for the Addicks again before a summer exit. Here, we put forward three players who may have played their last game for the club…

Alex Gilbey

Gilbey is currently out on loan with League Two promotion contenders Stevenage, making the move after dropping down the pecking order at The Valley. He’s been a regular for Steve Evans’ side too, playing 35 times in a range of roles.

His Charlton Athletic contract expires at the end of the season and it would be a real surprise if the Addicks look to hold onto him once his loan comes to a close.

Matt Penney

Since signing on loan from Ipswich Town, Penney has found regular game time hard to come by. The left-back has been left out of the matchday squad completely in recent weeks, with Holden admitting he has struggled to settle, resulting in Terell Thomas deputising at left-back.

It might not be a surprise if Penney isn’t season for the rest of the season given that he has been left out despite being fit and ready for selection.

Diallang Jaiyesimi

Jaiyesimi looked to be an exciting addition in the winter of 2021, signing after a bright stint with Swindon Town.

It hasn’t gone to plan in South London for the former Norwich City talent though, resulting in a winter loan to AFC Wimbledon. Jaiyesimi still has a year left on his contract with Charlton Athletic so he might get a chance to prove himself in the summer, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if he’s let go on a permanent basis before next season.