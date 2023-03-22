3 Blackburn Rovers players who may have already played their last game for the club

Blackburn Rovers’ summer plans will lean heavily on the outcome of their season but Jon Dahl Tomasson will certainly be keen to freshen up his ranks regardless.

Blackburn Rovers will have some fairly easy decisions to make regarding player departures, but others will provide dilemmas for Tomasson and the hierarchy at Ewood Park.

There are fringe players who look certain to head for pastures new though, and some may have already pulled on a Rovers shirt for the last time. Here, we look at three Blackburn Rovers players who may have already played their last game for the club…

Daniel Butterworth

Butterworth has been in and around Blackburn Rovers’ first-team but was unable to make an impact, resulting in spells on loan with Fleetwood Town and Port Vale over the course of the last 18 months.

There have been bright moments in his Vale loan but the forward has struggled for game time over the past month or so. It would be a surprise if he’s given a new deal and with his contract expiring, it seems highly likely that the 23-year-old won’t pull on a Rovers shirt again.

Clinton Mola

Arriving from VfB Stuttgart, Mola looked to be a shrewd loan addition for Rovers. The option for a permanent move indicated there was some sort of long-term thinking regarding the versatile defender too, but he almost certainly won’t be staying at Ewood Park.

Mola hasn’t been in a Championship matchday squad all year and he looks destined for a return to Germany this summer.

Daniel Ayala

Last but not least is Ayala, who Tomasson and co could be facing a tough decision over when the season comes to a close.

The Spanish centre-back has been a regular in the Rovers side when fit but injuries have made for a stop-start season. He won’t be returning to action until the latter end of the season and with Dom Hyam and Hayden Carter impressing at the heart of defence, he may not get back into the team if he returns in time.

Ayala could have a part to play with Rovers yet, but with his deal up and after another pretty injury-hit season, it could be time to open the door for the next generation to come through.