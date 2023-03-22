3 Birmingham City players who may have already played their last game for the club

Birmingham City found form before the international break, with a run of one defeat in four and two wins bumping them up into 17th place of the table.

John Eustace’s side now have a nine-point gap between themselves and the bottom three. And there’s just three points separating Blues and Stoke City in 13th, so this season could yet end on a very positive note for the club.

As ever at Birmingham City, change is in the air as we approach the summer transfer window. There’s some key players out of contract and a lot of on loan players set to return to their parent clubs.

Here we look at three players who may have already played their last game for the club…

George Friend

Friend, now 35, has been left out of the last four match day squads. He returned to the bench in games v Norwich City and Luton Town last month but didn’t make it onto the pitch, and now it seems like he’s well down the pecking order.

He’s been a decent player for Blues since arriving on a free transfer in 2020. But he’s never managed to hold down a regular starting spot with injury having blighted his stay. In total, Friend has featured 45 times in the Championship for Birmingham City with five of those coming this season.

With his contract out in the summer, it looks like we might have seen the last of Friend.

Dion Sanderson

Wolves loan man Sanderson has been a key player throughout this season. He’s featured 30 times in the Championship and many Blues fans would love to see him become a permanent player ahead of next season, which certainly seems like something Birmingham City will look into.

But he’s currently sidelined with a back injury. Eustace said last month that Sanderson was facing several weeks on the sidelines and so he faces a race against time to feature before the end of the season, with Blues’ last fixture falling on May 5th.