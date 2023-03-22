2 Sheffield Wednesday players who may have already played their last game for the club

Sheffield Wednesday’s summer plans will largely depend on whether or not they’re successful in their Championship promotion bid.

Sheffield Wednesday are still in a commanding position in the promotion race despite dropping to 2nd after their record unbeaten run ended against Barnsley last night.

The full focus will be on the promotion fight, of course, but there are decisions to make over players who could be heading for the exit door this summer, some of whom might have pulled on a Wednesday shirt for the last time already. Here, we look at two players who may have done so…

Ryan Galvin

22-year-old Galvin has been in and around Wednesday’s first-team before and has played four times for the club. However, he’s not been able to nail down a starting spot and has spent much of his time out on loan, spending this season with Maidstone United.

His deal is up this summer and despite the fact he’s tipped for a bright future, a departure seems likely. If a first-team role was to come for Galvin, you can’t help but feel he might have gained it already.

David Stockdale

Stockdale’s situation is a tough one given that he has proven a solid addition since signing last summer. He was Moore’s no.1 in between the sticks for much of the first-half of the season too, eventually losing his starting spot to Cameron Dawson.

Since then, he’s acted as a solid deputy for Dawson and could certainly do so going forward. However, he will be 38 in September and with the end of his contract approaching, it could be time to either bring in a younger no.2 or have someone step up from the youth ranks.

You can’t envisage there being many complaints if his deal is extended, but with Dawson locking down the starting spot and Stockdale’s contract expiring, he may have played his last game for the club.