West Brom injuries: Who’s sidelined and when are they expected to be back?

West Brom have seen their fortunes change after Carlos Corberan was named as boss back in October, with the Baggies climbing to 9th in the table, just five points off the play-offs with a game in hand.

Despite their turnaround, West Brom enter the final run in after the international break amid injury concerns to key players that does leave their play-off credentials in doubt.

With Corberan hoping for a break in the injury problems, here are the expected return dates for those already on the treatment table.

Grady Diangana

After playing 31 times so far this season, the 24-year-old was substituted off injured against Middlesbrough in February and is yet to return, leaving Corberan with a headache on the wings.

Expected return date: Express & Star reported that Diangana will miss the remainder of the season due to ligament damage in his foot.

Matt Phillips

The 32-year-old had become a key part of Corberan’s plans after he was sparsely used by Steve Bruce at the beginning of the campaign, but he hasn’t featured since January.

Expected return date: Also reported by Express & Star, Phillips is also out for the rest of the season with a quad injury.

Alex Palmer

After winning the gloves off David Button earlier this season, Palmer played 17 consecutive league games before playing his latest against Burnley in January.

Expected return date: After being ruled for out six weeks with a knee problem, Palmer looks set to return after the international break.

Karlan Grant

Grant’s season has fared differently to those mentioned above, with Corberan’s arrival seeing the 25-year-old feature less, playing just 415 minutes under the Spaniard and last appearing in February.

Expected return date: Corberan previously revealed Grant was set to miss four weeks, meaning a return after the international break is on the cards.

Kyle Bartley

The experienced defender has suffered with injuries this season, playing just seven games as a result, last featuring in December.

Expected return date: Corberan revealed that Bartley is “two weeks away”, meaning he should be ready to return after the international break.

Kean Bryan

The 26-year-old played just 48 minutes of action for West Brom before suffering an ACL injury that has left him sidelined since November 2021.

Expected return date: After 16 months out injured so far, Bryan’s set for even longer on the sidelines with a return this season off the cards.