Vincent Kompany to Tottenham Hotspur: Burnley contract length and Kompany’s potential stance on Spurs switch

Reports emerged last night claiming that Tottenham Hotspur are set to part ways with current boss Antonio Conte.

And one name who’s already been linked alongside Spurs this month is Burnley boss Vincent Kompany. Claims emerged just last week saying that Spurs had made an approach for the Belgian, whose Burnley side have dominated the Championship this season.

And amid last night’s reports of Content being on the brink of a Spurs sacking, the North London club have been urged to appoint the 36-year-old by talkSPORT pundit Tony Cascarino.

Here we break down the possibility of Kompany to Tottenham…

Kompany’s Burnley contract…

Kompany spent time in charge of Anderlecht before arriving back on British shores last summer. And upon his appointment, Kompany told the press that he’d signed a long-term contract at Turf Moor – ‘four to five years’ said the ex-Manchester City skipper.

And there’s nothing online to suggest that there’s any kind of clause in Kompany’s Burnley contract which could allow another club to poach him before his contract ends.

Kompany’s potential stance on Spurs move?

This isn’t the first time that Kompany has been linked with another job. Earlier in the campaign, reports revealed that the Belgian national side were weighing up an approach for Kompany and Burnley were apparently fearful of Kompany leaving to manage his former national side.

But the same report claimed that Kompany was fully committed to Burnley, and grateful to the club for giving him his first managerial position in England.

So with Burnley looking set for promotion to the Premier League, Kompany leaving in the near future doesn’t seem very likely. A summer move is certainly more likely, but even then, with Kompany set to be readying his new-look Burnley side for an exciting Premier League return, a sudden switch to Spurs, with all the issues and expectations they have, still seems unlikely.