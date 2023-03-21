Update emerges on West Brom man Alex Palmer after injury lay-off

West Brom goalkeeper Alex Palmer has missed nearly two months of action after sustaining an injury earlier this year.

The 26-year-old had just established his spot in the starting XI after previously playing as no.2 to David Button. Palmer has so far racked up 17 Championship appearances for the Baggies this season but he’s now missed the last nine, with youngster Josh Griffiths having replaced him in the starting side.

Carlos Corberan said last week that Palmer was closing in on a return to action and last night, Express & Star reporter Lewis Cox revealed that there was an outside chance of Palmer – and defender Kyle Bartley – featuring in a Premier League 2 game for West Brom’s U21 side.

There is some action at The Hawthorns this eve as #wba u21s welcome Norwich in PL2 D2 (7pm). Sixth hosts fourth with both sides on 27 pts.

Outside chance of Alex Palmer & Kyle Bartley involvement. CC has told us they are close, AP travelled to Cardiff as third GK. — Lewis Cox (@LewisCox_star) March 20, 2023

Neither went on to feature in last night’s game, but both seem to be closing in on returns to actin and with the international break now upon us, it gives them a timely two-week break to step up their recovery in time for the season finale.

Interestingly, Cox also revealed that Palmer travelled with the squad to face Cardiff City last time out, although he was not named on the team sheet.

A welcome return…

Griffiths has started the last seven for West Brom, keeping three clean sheets. He’s certainly provided good back-up for Palmer but there’s no doubting that Palmer’s return will be a welcome one for West Brom as they eye up a late surge towards the top-six.

Palmer is more experienced and more acclimatised to the Championship, and that will be vital for West Brom as they gear for up nine more crucial games in the league.

They currently sit in 9th place of the table and are five points behind Millwall in 6th – and it’s a home game against the Lions that is next on West Brom’s agenda.