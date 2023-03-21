Stoke City keen on Manchester United man who’s out of contract in the summer

Stoke City could make a move to sign Manchester United loan man Axel Tuanzebe on a permanent deal this summer, according to reports.

Tuanzebe, 25, joined Stoke City on loan from Manchester United late in the January transfer window, as a last-minute replacement for Harry Souttar who left for Leicester City. Since, Tuanzebe has featured four times in the Championship after a slow road to fitness, but he’s quickly become an important player for the Potters.

And speaking to StokeonTrentLive this week, Stoke City boss Alex Neil was quizzed on his summer transfer plans, to which said:

“I think everything is possible. Once we get to the end of the season we’ve not only got the lads who are here on loan but the lads who are out of contract currently in the summer as well. I don’t think anything is off the table.”

He continued:

“There is every possibility that we could sort something out to try to keep the fabric of the team at the moment which I think at the moment is functioning very well together and then try to grow and add to it in the summer. That’s the aim.”

And since, Manchester Evening News have reported on the story, saying that Stoke City are ‘weighing up a permanent move’ for Tuanzebe.

A smart move?

Tuanzebe, after several years playing for United in their youth teams and then spending time out on loan, looks like he’s in need of a permanent home, and Stoke City could be a great place for him to really kick-start his career.

He’s really not played a lot of first-team football for a 25-year-old but he’s shown in his first few Stoke City outings that he’s still a player with great ability.

The Potters are in need of players this summer with a few out of contract and a few – like Tuanzebe – set to see their loan spells expire. And Neil’s side are bang in form right now so it’d make sense that Neil would want to keep this current crop of players together in time for next season.

Stoke City return to action v Coventry City at the start of next month.