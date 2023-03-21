Sheffield Wednesday team news and predicted XI to face Barnsley: Concerns over key men after Bolton draw

Sheffield Wednesday face Barnsley in League One tonight.

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to stretch their League One unbeaten run to a massive 23 games later today, but they face a stern test against a Barnsley side who emerged victorious in the previous meeting back in September.

The Owls had to settle for a point at the weekend, drawing with play-off hopefuls Bolton Wanderers. They remain top of the table though and in a strong position in the fight for automatic promotion given their games in hand.

As for Barnsley, they’ve tightened their grip on a play-off spot and with games in hand on Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle, they’re still in with a shout of automatic promotion too.

Sheffield Wednesday team news

Speaking after their draw with Bolton Wanderers, Moore admitted there could be nervous waits over a few players.

Josh Windass and Reece James were both forced off and they will be assessed ahead of the Barnsley trip. The same goes for striker Lee Gregory, who also took a kick to his ankle and made way after scoring the opening goal in the early stages.

Moore also said that midfielder George Byers, who missed the Bolton tie, could be 50/50 for the Barnsley clash. Dominic Iorfa will likely return to the side too after serving his one-match suspension.

The likes of Michael Ihiekwe, Ben Heneghan, Callum Paterson and Mallik Wilks all remain out though.

Predicted XI

Dawson (GK)

Iorfa

Flint

Famewo

Palmer

Vaulks

Bannan

Adeniran

Johnson

Smith

Windass

Injury uncertainty surrounding Windass and Gregory means it is somewhat up in the air who starts up top, but you would think Michael Smith will come back into the XI. The same goes for Iorfa, whose return could push Liam Palmer forward into wing-back and Jack Hunt onto the bench.

In midfield, Dennis Adeniran will be hoping for a chance to start, as will Marvin Johnson after starting on the bench against Bolton.

The tie kicks off at 20:00 tonight and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.