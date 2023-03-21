Sheffield United injuries: Who’s sidelined and when are they expected to be back?

Sheffield United are living one of their best seasons possible, with them sat firmly in control of their automatic promotion destiny, alongside an FA Cup semi-final just around the corner.

The Blades booked their Wembley spot following a stoppage time thunderbolt from Tommy Doyle to send them through against Blackburn Rovers, but Paul Heckingbottom’s side are currently dealing with a number of injuries which could cause trouble during the run in.

Here are Sheffield United’s injuries and each player’s expected return date…

Ben Osborn

The 28-year-old has had to settle for minutes coming off the bench since the turn of the New Year, with just one start coming in 2023, Osborn hasn’t featured in the previous four games.

Expected return date: Heckingbottom hopes to see Osborn return after the international break, after previously revealing ‘he’ll be out for a couple of weeks’.

Rhys Norrington-Davies

After a brilliant start to the campaign, operating as a centre-back and left midfielder, the 23-year-old was stretchered off just 12 minutes into the defeat at Coventry City in October.

Expected return date: After undergoing hamstring surgery in December, he is yet to return to training and could be in a race against time to make his comeback before the season’s end.

Rhian Brewster

Suffering a similar fate to Norrington-Davies, Brewster underwent hamstring surgery after injuring himself against West Brom in October, two games after the Welshman’s problem.

Expected return date: In a completely similar boat to Norrington-Davies again, Brewster is yet to return to training and could face an uphill battle to feature in 2022/23 again.

Enda Stevens

The 32-year-old has suffered a nightmare campaign with injuries, missing two months at the start of the season, and again now with a muscular problem.

Expected return date: Heckingbottom previously revealed Stevens had been ‘out on the grass running’, with a chance he could return following the international break.

Jack O’Connell

The 28-year-old hasn’t featured in over two years now. He’s twice undergone knee surgery as he bids to make a return to action, having been the Blades’ long-term absentee for some time now.

Expected return date: As ever with this one, a return date is unknown. But last month Heckingbottom revealed that the centre-back was out on the grass and running, undergoing light training. The Blades boss reiterated though that putting a potential timeline on his return is not possible.