QUIZ: Can you guess these Blackburn Rovers players’ current shirt numbers?

byLuke Phelps
21 March 2023
Blackburn Rovers are enjoying an impressive first season under Jon Dahl Tomasson in the Championship, with Rovers currently sitting in 5th place of the table.

And Tomasson’s side have nine games left to secure their spot in the top-six. It’s a crucial nine games for Blackburn who weren’t expected to secure a play-off place this season, but they’re on course to achieve just that.

They’re back in action v Birmingham City at the start of next month. But before then, why not try your hand at our latest Blackburn Rovers quiz and see if you can score 100%!

1 of 14

What shirt number does Joe Rankin-Costello wear?

Author
Luke Phelps
