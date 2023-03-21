QUIZ: Can you guess these 12 Plymouth Argyle players’ current shirt numbers?

Plymouth Argyle beat Forest Green Rovers 2-0 at the weekend, to hold on to their 2nd place position in the League One table.

It’s been a fantastic season so far for Steven Schumacher’s side. But there’s still a long way to go before they can start to celebrate, with nine games standing between them and a potential promotion to the Championship.

The Green Army are back in action tonight against strugglers Accrington Stanley, and ahead of tonight’s games, why not try your hand at our latest Plymouth Argyle quiz and see if you can score 100%!