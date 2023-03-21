QUIZ: Can you guess these 12 Luton Town players’ current shirt numbers?

Luton Town find themselves in 4th place of the Championship table after their 1-1 draw v Sunderland at the weekend.

Rob Edwards has enjoyed a very promising start to life at Luton Town after his premature Watford sacking earlier in the season.

He’s managed to make Luton Town into very string promotion contenders and with just eight games of the season left to play, the Hatters have a seven-point cushion between themselves and 7th.

Luton next face Watford on April 1st, and ahead of that, why not try your hand at our latest Luton Town quiz and see if you can score 100%!