Preston North End injuries: Who’s sidelined and when are they expected to be back?

Preston North End have had a tough time with injuries this season, but Ryan Lowe’s side will be happy with the position they’ve left themselves in ahead of the international break.

Preston sit in 12th place in the table after they were beaten 4-0 by Middlesbrough at the weekend, ending a run of seven games unbeaten which had seen them climb into the top half of the league.

With the international break here, the Lilywhites have a chance to rest and recover ahead of the season finale. Here are Preston’s injuries and when each player is expected to return…

Greg Cunningham

The 32-year-old was substituted off just 28 minutes in the Boro defeat with a blow to his knee, Cunningham had nailed down a place in the back three and the injury could halt that momentum.

Expected return date: It’s too soon to gauge, but with Lowe admitting ‘I don’t think it looks good’, the results of the scan could end his season prematurely.

Liam Lindsay

A nailed on starter whenever he’s fit, Lindsay has been out of action for nearly a month, missing just two games all season beforehand.

Expected return date: Lowe revealed before the Boro clash that Lindsay is back on grass and will be back after the international break.

Emil Riis

The 24-year-old played 23 times in the league in the first half of the season, but since injuring his knee against Stoke City back on New Year’s Day, he’s yet to return.

Expected return date: After scans revealed an Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury requiring surgery, the Dane was ruled out for the remainder of the season, with a return likely at some point next season.

Ali McCann

Another long term Deepdale absentee, McCann has been out since the middle of February after playing through an injury against Luton Town.

Expected return date: A return this season is unlikely, the 23-year-old was originally ruled out for eight to ten weeks with a thigh tear. He’s currently halfway through that spell but it remains to be seen whether or not he’ll feature again this season.