Portsmouth director makes ‘incredible offer’ admission amid Ipswich Town’s interest in star man

Portsmouth director Eric Eisner has said they do not need to sell star striker Colby Bishop but an ‘incredible offer’ would be listened to.

Portsmouth man Bishop has been a huge hit since leaving Accrington Stanley last summer to make the move to Fratton Park.

He’s been the go-to man up top for much of the campaign, managing 20 goals and four assists in 42 games. The 26-year-old has successfully maintained his place in the side under John Mousinho too, arguably going from strength to strength in a run that has seen him net six times in his last six League One games.

That form hasn’t gone unnoticed though, with Ipswich Town reportedly keen on taking him to the Championship with them if they are able to make the rise this season.

Now, in an interview with The News, Pompey director Eric Eisner has been quizzed on the chances of a sale.

Eisner made it clear that there’s no pressure to sell, but big offers will be considered, saying:

“John’s under no pressure to sell, but if an incredible offer comes in you’d have to entertain it – just like in any business.

“But we plan on having Colby Bishop next year and working with him to get into the Championship, if we don’t go up this season.

“He’s obviously having a great season, and if he attracts interest we’re always listening.”

1 of 15 Who did Middlesbrough sell Yakubu to in the 2005/06 season? Everton Middlesbrough Blackburn Rovers West Brom

One to hold onto…

After such a strong season, it isn’t a surprise to see Bishop drawing interest and it wouldn’t raise many eyebrows if Championship interest emerges over the summer either. However, it could prove to be a real test of the Eisners’ resolve and ambition.

Keeping Bishop will be key if Pompey are to push for promotion next season. He’ll be a tough player to replace, even if a hefty fee comes in for his services.

It will be relieving for fans to hear that there’s not any pressure to cash in, reassuring them on their financial situation. However, the proof will be in the pudding with regards to the hierarchy’s ambitions regarding a potential sale of one of their standout performers.