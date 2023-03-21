Paul Ince ‘devastated’ after latest Reading injury blow

Reading boss Paul Ince says he’s ‘devasted’ for defender Liam Moore after he’s been ruled out for the rest of the season.

The Royals have had a tough 2023 as they look perilously over their shoulder, with just two wins this year leaving them in 18th place in the table and nine points above the relegation zone, with a six-point deduction looming. Ince would’ve thought that his side were to be handed a boost for the remainder of the season after former captain Moore returned to action at the beginning of March, following almost a year out injured.

The 30-year-old suffered a season ending knee injury whilst on loan at Stoke City last year, making his comeback for Reading almost a year later. But that joy has been short lived with Ince revealing his despair for the centre-back who is unlikely to return this campaign.

He said:

“I’m devastated. I’ve seen his process this last two or three months and he was so excited yesterday that he was starting. The last time he was meant to start, he didn’t start. You could see the glint in his eyes and the smile on his face. To see that happen to him was sad. Sad for him and sad for us.”

1 of 20 Who is this current Championship player? Oli McBurnie Jay Rodriguez Jerry Yates Josh Sargent

The end for Moore?

This new injury could signal more than just an end to his season but potentially his time at Reading, with the defender’s contract set to expire in the summer.

Moore has played 234 games for Reading since originally arriving at the club in 2016 from Leicester City, but the Jamaican international may see his time at the club end with just seven Championship appearances in the last 18 months casting huge concern over his long-term ability to remain injury free.

With the Royals eventually set to be only three points clear from the drop after their likely points deduction has been applied, Ince will be unable to call upon the experienced centre-back with relegation rivals Wigan Athletic and Huddersfield Town to come before the season’s end.