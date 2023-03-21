Opinion: Should Sheffield Wednesday make a permanent move for this loan ace in the summer?

Sheffield Wednesday recruited Aden Flint on loan in January and Darren Moore has recently been quizzed on the possibility of signing the Stoke City loanee at the end of the season.

Speaking with The Star, the Wednesday boss wasn’t too drawn on the chances of a permanent deal. However, he insisted the door is open to a permanent return to Hillsborough after the veteran defender has found regular minutes with the Owls since January.

It seems highly likely that Flint will be on the move this summer – his Stoke City deal is expiring and given his place in the pecking order under Alex Neil, it would raise eyebrows if they offered him an extended stay at the bet365 Stadium.

For that reason, it isn’t a surprise to see questions over a return to Sheffield Wednesday, but should the League One leaders swoop for Flint on a permanent basis when the summer window rolls around?

A smart swoop?

There can be arguments that there could be better options on the market this summer. At 33, Flint isn’t really an option for the long-term and he’s not the most mobile, which could yet be exposed by fast-breaking teams or rapid attackers.

However, with the likelihood being that he will be available for nothing, Flint could be great permanent signing this summer.

The towering centre-back has a vast amount of Championship experience to his name having played a massive 267 times in the second-tier. He’s a proven leader at the back and is a serious aerial presence, making him handy in both boxes as well as in aerial duels across the pitch. Flint would already know the club and Moore’s demands too, so there wouldn’t be as much as a bedding in process as there would be with a different player.

Flint would be a cheap, familiar option for Wednesday and Moore will know that he can rely on the experienced centre-back after his time on loan over the second half of this season. Yes, there could be additions that would be more exciting and perhaps more long-term, but adding someone of Flint’s experience would be smart on Wednesday’s return to second-tire football.

Of course, it remains to be seen just how his situation pans out, but Flint would be a low cost, low risk addition for Sheffield Wednesday in the summer.