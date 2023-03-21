Opinion: Portsmouth should keep this hotshot in mind incase ‘incredible offer’ comes in for Colby Bishop

Portsmouth have seen striker Colby Bishop star this season, notching 20 goals across all competitions after his summer move from Accrington Stanley down to Fratton Park.

Portsmouth striker Bishop has unsurprisingly drawn interest too, with Ipswich Town said to be keen. Given the Tractor Boys’ financial power and their star striker’s form, it isn’t a surprise that some are nervous of a summer sale.

However, Pompey director Eric Eisner has said it would take an ‘incredible’ offer for them to sell Bishop, and they’re planning for a future with their talisman. Despite that, it would be wise to keep a potential replacement in mind, and one that they should consider is Exeter City star Sam Nombe…

A high ceiling for Nombe…

From his time on loan with MK Dons, Nombe has long been viewed as a striker with a high ceiling. He arrived at St. James’ Park with a good reputation too but struggled with injuries in his opening season, still managing a respectable return of 10 goals in 32 games.

This season, he’s notched 15 goals and eight assists in 39 games, staying injury-free and for the most part, in the starting XI. Nombe has the raw pace and physicality to be a serious handful at the top of the pitch at a high level. He’s an explosive forward, strong on both feet and can be deployed out wide as well as at centre-forward too.

Portsmouth will obviously be hopeful of holding onto Bishop, and rightly so. Losing a talisman like him would be a big blow for John Mousinho and co as they build towards next season but Nombe could be a fantastic addition to their frontline, maybe even alongside Bishop but especially if they were to lose their hotshot striker.

When on his game, Nombe is up there with the best strikers in League One. If he can stay fit, there’s time yet for Nombe to go on and play at a high level and stepping up to a club like Portsmouth could be a great next move.