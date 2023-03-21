Opinion: Leyton Orient should consider swoop for Charlton Athletic man if he becomes a free agent this summer

Leyton Orient had striker Macauley Bonne on the books for two years from 2017 to 2019, but it has been a turbulent few years for the Zimbabwean since.

Bonne’s return of 45 goals in 91 games for Orient earned him a move up the ladder to Charlton Athletic. He impressed in the Championship with the Addicks too, netting 11 times in 33 outings despite their relegation.

That form earned him a switch to QPR, but his time in West London was a tough one. Bonne then enjoyed a return to former club Ipswich Town on loan but was eventually released by the R’s and returned to Charlton in January. That reunion hasn’t worked out, with 12 League One games yielding no goals as Bonne nears the end of his contract.

Given his struggles, it might be a surprise to see his deal renewed, but that should certainly pique Leyton Orient’s interests…

A return to Brisbane Road?

Things are looking good for Orient at the moment. They’re still top of the League Two table and look on course for a return to third-tier football after some tough times in recent years, but they can’t rest on their laurels and will need to recruit in the summer.

Centre-forward is one area that will need strengthening. Charlie Kelman is one of the few natural strikers at Richie Wellens’ disposal and he’s only on loan, and with Paul Smyth and Ruel Sotiriou mainly deployed on the wings, Aaron Drinan will be the only senior option at striker. Harry Smith is currently out on loan and his deal is up in the summer.

Bringing in a striker should be seen as a matter of importance and despite Bonne’s struggles this season, he could revive his career with a return to Brisbane Road. He was a firm favourite during his time with the O’s and returning to a place where he was adored could really give him the confidence he needs to get back on track in front of goal.

It would be a surprise if he was handed a new contract at Charlton Athletic given his poor form since their winter reunion and with the door open to a free transfer swoop, Orient should at least consider a move for their former star.