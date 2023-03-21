Opinion: Coventry City should eye Birmingham City loan ace this summer to address impending shortage

Coventry City could be facing somewhat of a dilemma in a key area come the summer, and Mark Robins and co will need to address it before embarking on the 2023/24 campaign.

As it stands, Coventry City’s centre-back options are fairly well stocked. Yes, Michael Rose is out injured, but the Sky Blues have veteran Kyle McFadzean alongside loan aces Luke McNally, Callum Doyle and Jonathan Panzo, giving Robins a rather strong backline despite Rose’s spell on the sidelines.

However, the trio of loan players at the back means that going into next season, their defensive ranks will be looking rather sparse; even after McFadzean’s new deal in February.

Centre-back additions have to be a priority this summer, and even if Coventry are able to hold onto McNally permanently, they could do with another fresh face or two. In their search, one man that has to come onto their radar is Dion Sanderson…

An ideal addition?

Sanderson, who is currently on loan with Championship rivals Birmingham City, is ‘expected‘ to leave parent club Wolves on a permanent basis this summer. He’s had some successful loan spells away from Molineux but hasn’t been able to force his way into their first-team plans and it seems as though he may finally move on for good.

This should put the Sky Blues on red alert. Signing a highly-rated, 23-year-old centre-back with plenty of Championship experience could make for great business this summer amid their impending shortage at the back.

Sanderson is comfortable in bringing the ball out of defence and has an eye for a long ball too. He’s a strong tackler too, impressing defensively despite some of Birmingham City’s struggles this season.

Coventry often look to sign players with high ceilings that they can sell on for good money in the future and Sanderson would certainly fit that profile. The Wolves loanee looks to have a bright future ahead of him and once he leaves Molineux permanently and settles at a new club, he could really kick on and maximise his potential.

With an exit on the cards there will likely be competition for his signature, but Sanderson is someone who should certainly be on the Sky Blues’ radar this summer with centre-back signings sure to be a priority.