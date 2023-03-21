‘Nothing closed’ on potential Sheffield Wednesday swoop for Championship defender, Darren Moore reveals

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has refused to rule out the chances of a permanent swoop for Stoke City loanee Aden Flint in the summer transfer window.

Sheffield Wednesday recruited veteran defender Flint in January, bringing him to Hillsborough on loan for a second time.

The Owls’ shortage of centre-back options has meant he’s found regular game time too, playing all 90 minutes in all but one League One tie. He’s features seven times overall in the league, helping Moore’s title challengers to five wins and two draws in that time.

There’s uncertainty surrounding his future at parent club Stoke City, so that has almost inevitably led to questions over a possible permanent deal at Wednesday.

Now, Moore has refused to close the door on the possibility when quizzed on the matter. Speaking with The Star, the Sheffield Wednesday boss admitted there’s ‘nothing closed’ on Flint’s situation with his deal up in the summer. He said:

“It’s a loan agreement, but his contract is up at the end of the season.

“Aden knows that with the level of performance he has been showing that it’s an open door here, really, at the end of the season. There’s nothing closed on it. His performances have been good.”

When directly quizzed on the chances of talks over a permanent move, Moore added:

“We’ll see, without putting pressure on the individual or us as a club.”

Time will tell…

It seems like it will be a case of wait and see regarding a potential Hillsborough stay for Flint.

Of course, his immediate future is fully in the hands of parent club Stoke. You would think that they will let him go at the end of the season though, given that he had fallen down the pecking order somewhat under Alex Neil prior to his Wednesday switch.

If so, he could be an intriguing option for Moore and co. He’s familiar with the club and Moore’s demands from his loan spell and his Championship experience could be of great value to Wednesday, especially if they make the rise to the second-tier.

Until then though, the full focus will be on seeing out the season as the Owls bid to rise to the Championship as League One winners.