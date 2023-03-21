Middlesbrough injuries: Who’s sidelined and when are they expected to be back?

Middlesbrough have been transformed under the guidance of Michael Carrick, but the new Boro boss does have some injury issues to contend with.

Middlesbrough are currently in 3rd place and are chasing down an automatic promotion spot as they breathe down the neck of 2nd placed Sheffield United. With eight games left to play between now and the end of the season, Carrick’s side are just three points behind the Blades.

But with the run-in currently underway, Boro do have a handful of injuries to deal with. Here are Middlesbrough’s injuries and each player’s expected return date…

Matt Clarke

Clarke started all of the club’s first six games of the season but has been out with a back injury since. Speaking to Teesside Live, the Boro boss stated that ‘there still isn’t an update’ as far as return dates go.

Expected return date: A return date is unknown at this time, but it is likely that Clarke will return to action next season as he won’t be rushed back into contention, especially considering the form of Dael Fry, Darragh Lenihan and Paddy McNair in the centre of defence.

Anfernee Dijksteel

After being a stalwart under previous boss Chris Wilder, Dijksteel has found his playing time limited under the new head coach, playing just four minutes since Carrick took over; but injuries certainly haven’t helped.

Expected return date: Carrick said that he Dijksteel is still getting back up to speed following his injury, but has recovered. Therefore it seems him not being selected in the matchday squad may be both precautionary as well as tactical.

Matt Crooks

Carrick said that Crooks was ‘touch and go’ to feature in Boro’s last outing against Preston after missing the previous three games through injury. The versatile midfielder has struggled with injury throughout the campaign, but could return to feature in the run-in.

Expected return date: He was amongst the substitutes against the Lilywhites at the weekend and so looks to be back in contention to feature in Boro’s next game after the international break.

Darnell Fisher

Middlesbrough’s longest absentee, Fisher’s last game in a Boro shirt came in April 2021, almost two years ago. A freak injury sustained at home has kept him out of action since.

Expected return date:

Carrick revealed that the right-back is ‘doing well’ and has trained with the first-team on occasion. But they are being patient and cautious. With the player being out for so long and Boro taking a this approach, there won’t be any expectations for Fisher to return to action quicker than absolutely necessary.