Long-term Derby County absentee takes huge step on road to recovery

Derby County’s James Chester return to action in an U21 game last night.

Chester, 34, joined Derby County on a free transfer ahead of this season. The veteran defender featured six times in League One before sustaining a calf injury which has kept him sidelined since, with his last appearance for the Rams coming way back in October.

But Chester started for the Rams’ U21 side last night in a game against Stoke City’s U21 side. Derby went on to lose the game 6-1 and Chester was withdrawn at half-time, but it’s a huge step in the right direction for the Welshman who’s had very little luck with injury in the past couple of seasons.

James Chester makes his return to action with minutes for our Under 21s tonight! 👋#DCFC https://t.co/8FduHsnKkS — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) March 20, 2023

Chester was once on the books at Manchester United. He has 426 career appearances to his name so far and 35 caps for Wales, having enjoyed spells with the likes of Hull City, Aston Villa, and Stoke City before arriving at Derby County last summer.

A timely boost…

Chester is certainly an experienced player within this Derby County side. Paul Warne has a lot of younger players in the starting side too, so having someone of Chester’s experience on the pitch could be crucial in the final part of the season, especially with the Rams eyeing up a play-off finish.

It’s been a long road to recovery for Chester who also sees his current contract at Pride Park expire in the summer. He’s certainly playing for his future but if he can return and quickly prove his worth to Warne, then there could well be a late contract extension for the centre-back.

Derby County return to action v Peterborough United this weekend.