Key Watford figure admits key player has ‘many’ Premier League admirers

Watford’s sporting director Cristiano Giaretta has revealed that Joao Pedro has ‘admirers’ in the Premier League.

The Hornets look braced for another summer of interest in the Brazilian forward who has bagged nine goals and two assists in the Championship this season.

Pedro was hotly linked with a move to Newcastle United in the summer for £30m, but the deal never came to fruition despite transfer guru Fabrizio Romano even tweeting his famous ‘here we go’ with the deal that advanced.

Instead, the 21-year-old stayed put in Hertfordshire and even penned a new contract extension until the summer of 2028 with Watford after the move had broken down.

But it seems as though the fresh deal hasn’t put off suitors who are set to come back in for Pedro again, with Watford’s sporting director Giaretta telling Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb (via Sport Witness) that the Brazilian is garnering plenty of interest.

He said:

“I can say that he has an ‘England’ price, we haven’t received any requests or proposals from Italy. He has many admirers in the Premier League but the truth, and we are happy about him, is that he is 110% focused on our run-up to the play-offs.”

On the move?

With Watford currently sat in 10th place in the league, five points off the play-off spots, promotion looks an outside chance for the Hornets.

After their relegation to the second tier last season, the Hornets were able to hold onto both prize assets Ismaila Sarr and Pedro, but it’s no surprise given their short comings so far this season that the pair are being touted with moves away again. The Athletic has reported Sarr’s exit could come in the summer as well.

Watford could well be in for a big payday with Giaretta potentially signalling that an ‘England’ price could see teams pay over the odds to land the Brazilian this summer, with the Hornets having no worries about cashing in after the new deal he penned.