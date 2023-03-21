Do Coventry City have an option to buy Burnley’s Luke McNally?

Burnley defender Luke McNally joined Coventry City on loan in Janaury.

The Irishman enjoyed an impressive season with Oxford United in League One last time round, leading to Burnley signing him ahead of this campaign. But the 24-year-old featured just twice in the Championship before leaving on loan – he’s since featured 11 times in the Championship for Coventry.

McNally has certainly impressed with the Sky Blues who’ve moved up into 8th place of the Championship table after an impressive run of form, with Mark Robins’ side unbeaten in their last nine league games.

So do Coventry have an option to buy McNally?

It doesn’t appear so. Burnley signed McNally on a four-year deal last summer, paying a reported £2million. But that doesn’t mean that McNally to Coventry this summer isn’t likely – in fact, a move looks like it could be a very real possibility.

Reports emerged earlier this month claiming that Coventry City wanted to make McNally a permanent player in the summer, with Alan Nixon claiming that the Sky Blues would have to fork around around £2million for the Irishman.

With Burnley looking set for promotion to the Premier League and reportedly set to spend big in the summer, McNally may fall even further down the pecking order and so he could easily be available for a move again in the summer, be it a permanent or loan move.

And Coventry could yet have money to spend with Viktor Gyokeres looking like he might finally secure his big-money move in the upcoming summer transfer window.