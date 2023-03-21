Derby County midfielder makes surprise National League switch

Derby County midfielder Liam Thompson has joined National League outfit Scunthorpe United on loan until the end of the season, it has been confirmed.

Derby County academy graduate Thompson has been in and around the first-team picture at Pride Park this season.

The 20-year-old broke into the senior side last season and has stayed in Paul Warne’s plans, with much of his outings coming as a substitute. He’s played 24 times for the Rams this campaign, taking his appearance total to 49 for the club.

Now though, despite his role, it has now been confirmed that Thompson will spend the rest of the season out on loan.

As announced on Tuesday morning, Scunthorpe United have swooped in to secure the midfielder’s services on a temporary basis. He links up with the Iron to bolster their midfield ranks for the remainder of the campaign, giving him a shot at more regular minutes away from Pride Park.

A good move?

While the move has left some surprised given his regular presence in Warne’s matchday squads, this loan move could be ideal for Thompson. Max Bird is now back from injury and with the likes of Conor Hourihane, Jason Knight, Louis Sibley and Harvey White among the other options in midfield, game time may have been pretty limited for Thompson over the final months of the season.

Yes, he’s shown before he can play at a level higher than the National League. But, with the window closed for EFL clubs, a National League loan is Thompson’s only option if he wants senior action over the final weeks of the campaign.

His appearances off the bench and presence in the squad all season might make the switch a surprise, but it seems like sensible business for the Rams.