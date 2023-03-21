Coventry City star makes significant ‘best leagues’ admission amid Everton, Leeds United rumours

Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres has made it clear he wants to play in the ‘best leagues’ but insisted his full focus is on the Sky Blues’ promotion fight.

Coventry City star Gyokeres has been no stranger to transfer speculation over the past couple of seasons, with his starring performances in Sky Blue drawing interest from the top-flight on plenty of occasions.

Everton have been consistently linked, while Leeds United have been mentioned among the admirers since the window closed a couple of months ago.

With the summer window nearing and the final year of Gyokeres’ contract moving closer, talks over an extended deal have been going between the Swede and the Sky Blues. Now though, the powerful striker has dropped a hint on his desires.

Speaking with Swedish outlet Aftonbladet (quotes via Coventry Live), Gyokeres has admitted he wants to play in the ‘best leagues’. He didn’t specify whether he meant the Premier League though and also stated he’s fully focused on Coventry’s promotion bid still, saying:

“It is clear that you want to play in the best leagues. But you have to take that after the season. Now I just try to focus on Coventry and try to go up with them. But it is clear that you are aiming higher.

“It is clear that it would have been fun to play there, but I don’t think about it too much,” he replied when asked about the Premier League specifically. “I can play in some other leagues too.”

Time will tell…

Coventry are certainly still within a chance of earning a play-off spot. Rising to the Premier League with the Sky Blues seems like an ideal scenario for all, maybe apart from those who want to sign him.

Gyokeres has shown again this season that he’s capable of playing top-flight football though. You have to think that it would be hard for Coventry City to hold onto him if they aren’t to win promotion though, with suitors across the board sure to hold an interest in the prolific Swede.

His ambition to play top-tier football is understandable too. He’s proven himself in a highly competitive league in the Championship across two seasons now and with Everton and Leeds United among the previous admirers, Coventry could face another fight to hold onto their talisman again this summer.