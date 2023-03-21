Can Stoke City become play-off contenders next season?

The international break is upon us and Stoke City find themselves in 13th place of the table, after a goalless draw v Norwich City at the weekend.

There were very real fears of relegation among the Stoke City faithful at one point this season. Alex Neil was failing to get a tune out of the side after leaving Sunderland for the job at the bet365, but four games unbeaten going into this international break – including that 5-1 win at the Stadium of Light – shows how much progression Neil and his side have made in the past few weeks.

Neil has often been lauded as one of the more tactically-advanced managers in the Championship. Many Stoke City supporters wouldn’t have agreed with that sentiment a few weeks ago, perhaps after a 1-0 defeat at home to Preston at the start of the year which left the Potters down in 18th place of the table and just four points above the drop zone.

But fast-forward to now, and a few positive results has completely changed the outlook of Stoke’s season and the outlook of Neil’s tenure at the club. A top-six finish remains possible but very unlikely. Stoke though are just five points behind Preston in 12th and given recent form, a top half finish looks very achievable, and it’d make for a very solid finish to a very turbulent campaign.

Top-six contenders?

For Stoke and most in the Championship, the ultimate goal is promotion to the Premier league. The Potters were relegated from the Premier League back in 2018 and so they’re now in their fifth season in the Championship. But since their relegation from the top flight, Stoke have had to pay for their misspending whilst they were in the Premier League, which has largely stunted their growth in the past few years.

But all seems to be settling at the bet365. Stoke are seemingly coming out of a darkened financial period and there seems to be an air of change around the club as we enter into the summer transfer window, which will Neil’s first in charge.

His signings in the January transfer window have really helped towards changing the club’s fortunes this season and ahead of the summer, fans should have faith in Neil and his recruitment team. There’s certainly a lot of work for Stoke City to do in the transfer market and there’ll be a lot of players to replace in the starting XI. But Neil is speaking positively about the summer and about potentially signing his current loan players, which bodes well for the 2023/24 campaign.

So can Stoke City become top-six contenders next season? The form table from the last 10 games has Stoke City in 8th – play-off contention. If Neil can keep this same XI together in time for the 2023/24 season and add some quality in certain areas of the pitch, most notably up front, then Stoke City could well be dark horses in the next Championship campaign.