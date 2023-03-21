Bristol City man set to return to former club just months after Ashton Gate switch

Bristol City goalkeeper Nikita Haikin is set to return to Bodo/Glimt after only arriving at Ashton Gate in the winter, as per Nettavisen.

The Robins signed Haikin from Norwegian side Bodo in January on a short-term agreement that would last the remainder of the season.

Haikin was brought in to provide cover and competition after former number one Daniel Bentley’s move to Wolves with just months remaining on his contract. Back-up keeper Stefan Bajic also left to join French side Valenciennes on loan.

But, it seems like the former Russian youth international is set for an abrupt exit from Ashton Gate before even making a senior appearance for the side.

As reported by Nettavisen (via Bristol Live) have reported that claims from Norway indicate that Haikin is set to return imminently to re-sign for the club he left just three months ago ahead of the start of their new season, potentially leaving Nigel Pearson short in the keeping department.

Lack of depth?

Haikin was an unused substitute in every game he was available for the Robins in, with 26-year-old stopper Max O’Leary picking up the gloves in October after Bentley was dropped before he made the switch to the Premier League.

Despite the Russian ultimately playing just a background role at Ashton Gate, it does leave Pearson a real dilemma for the rest of the season, with the club set to be without a senior second choice keeper behind O’Leary, causing real trouble if the Irish keeper picked up an injury or suspension.

Pearson could opt to enter the free agents’ market to pick up a number two on a short term basis. Whatever the decision is at City, there must be some contingency plan in place, otherwise U21 stopper Harvey Wiles-Richards could be thrust into the spotlight.