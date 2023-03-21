Brazilian youngster eyed, Serie A loanee linked: The Watford transfer rumours since January

Watford enjoyed a busy January transfer window as they welcomed Ismael Kone to the club for £8.8m, alongside spending fees on three other signings as they looked to push towards a play-off finish.

However, this push is so far yet to kick into gear. With Slaven Bilic gone and Chris Wilder in as his replacement, the Hornets still sit in 10th place and five points off the play-offs, seeing their promotion chances shrink by the week.

With a summer revamp potentially on the cards, there have been plenty of transfer rumours concerning Watford.

Sport Witness have reported claims in Brazil that Sao Paulo defender Lucas Beraldo is on the club’s radar. Beraldo at just 19 years old would be another flurry into the Brazilian youngster market in Hertfordshire after Matheus Martins arrival in January. Watford will likely have to fend off interest from around Europe but at only 19, Beraldo is an interesting profile with the club still fond of the South American market.

Elsewhere in defence, Watford are targeting Roma full-back Bryan Reynolds according to Inside Futbol, with the 21-year-old currently on loan at Belgian side KVC Westerlo, where he’s caught the eye of Swansea City too according to the report.

Reynolds can play at either full-back, with six goal involvements this season showing his attacking threat and ability to perform as a wing-back in Wilder’s setup.

Linked with the exit door again, Ismaila Sarr could be about to close his chapter at Vicarage Road, according to The Athletic.

They claim contract talks have stalled and paved the way to a summer exit. Sarr continues to play a key role for the Hornets with 14 goal involvements in the league this season, but failure to return to the Premier League immediately will likely see his four-year stint end.