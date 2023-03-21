Blackpool secure new contract agreement with young striker

Blackpool striker Brad Holmes has put pen to paper on a new deal with the club, signing until the summer of 2024.

Holmes has appeared five times for the Tangerines, with all those games coming in the 2020/21 League One promotion campaign.

Since his breakthrough, the former Bolton Wanderers academy man has joined Chorley FC and Fylde FC in the National League North as he gains experience out on loan.

The 20-year-old bagged three goals in 21 games for Chorley last season as they reached the play-offs, before he moved to Fylde on a month-long loan deal at the beginning of the current season, returning back to Blackpool in September.

Blackpool announced the extension on their Twitter page, with Holmes extending his contract by a year with his previous deal expiring in a matter of months.

Young forward Brad Holmes has signed a contract extension, keeping him at Bloomfield Road until at least the summer of 2024.

First-team opportunities?

Since appearing for the club in League One, Holmes hasn’t featured a minute in the Tangerines’ two Championship campaigns so far.

With Blackpool in real danger of being relegated, currently sat in 23rd place in the table and four points from safety having played a game more, Holmes could be in line for first-team appearances over the remainder of this season in a bid to add firepower to the side off the bench.

Mick McCarthy’s side proved in their 6-1 win against QPR how dangerous they can be on the front foot, and potentially adding a prolific goal scorer at youth level into the mix could add another option off the bench.

Alternatively, Holmes could find minutes again in League One next season if the Tangerines were to succumb to the drop or head out on loan again for more valuable first-team experience.