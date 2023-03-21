Blackburn Rovers hand long-term deal to midfielder after breakthrough campaign

Blackburn Rovers have handed a new long-term contract to midfield prodigy Jake Garrett after his breakthrough into the first-team.

New managers often look to bring some academy talents into the first-team picture upon their arrival at a new club and that proved to be the case with Jon Dahl Tomasson at Blackburn Rovers.

Midfielder Garrett has been among those to make a breakthrough, coming into the senior picture alongside the likes of Ashley Phillips, Jake Vale, Adam Wharton and more.

Garrett has been a regular in Championship matchday squads, starting in four league games while playing 13 times over all competitions. Now, his efforts have been rewarded with a new long-term contract.

As announced on the club’s official website, Garrett has signed a lengthy deal that will keep him as a Rovers player until the summer of 2027. His deal still had another two years to run (Transfermarkt), but the new contract comes as a big show of faith in his ability and potential.

One to watch…

Garrett’s presence in and around Tomasson’s first-team goes to show just how highly the Dane rates him. At only 20, he will have gained some valuable experience from this season and it will be intriguing to see just what the 2023/24 campaign has in store for him.

Over pre-season, Garrett will be determined to prove he can hold a position in Tomasson’s plans once again, though it will be interesting to see what the Rovers hierarchy have planned for him.

Some regular first-team football could do wonders for his development and that could be more likely out on loan, with plenty of EFL sides sure to show an interest if he was to become available.