Blackburn Rovers bring Huddersfield Town midfielder in on trial

Blackburn Rovers have brought Huddersfield Town youngster Hakeem Sandah in on trial, as per Lancs Live.

Blackburn Rovers youth academy has produced a whole host of first-team players over the years, with a good chunk of Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side made up of players who have come through the ranks at Ewood Park.

The likes of Lewis Travis, John Buckley and Scott Wharton are the headline names, while talents like Ashley Phillips, Adam Wharton, Jake Garrett and more will be hopeful of holding down a senior role in the years to come.

Now, it seems another star for the future on their radar is 18-year-old attacking midfielder Sandah.

Rovers named two trialists in their starting XI for their Lancashire Senior Cup quarter-final against Preston North End on Tuesday and while one remains unnamed, Lancs Live states that of those is Huddersfield Town talent Sandah. The midfielder is eligible for both Ghana and England and is seemingly bidding to earn a deal with Rovers.

A new crop of youngsters…

The summer brings about a good chance for clubs to freshen up their youth ranks. Around this time in the season, some youngsters will be made aware of their fates, with some being let go and told they can begin to search for pastures new.

It remains unknown if that is the case with Sandah and the other unnamed trialist, but don’t be surprised if trialists start to pop up in youth games across the country in the closing stages of the season.

Rovers’ youth academy has been a productive one over the years and there’s a well-trodden path to the first-team at Ewood Park, but it remains to be seen whether or not Sandah earns a deal with the club..