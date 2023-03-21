Birmingham City injuries: Who’s sidelined and when are they expected to be back?

Birmingham City have claimed seven points from their last four games, leaving them in 17th place of the Championship table going into this month’s international break.

Blues now have a nine point gap between themselves and the drop zone. John Eustace’s side put together a good run of results going into the break and with eight games of the season left, they look as though they could yet achieve a comfortable mid-table finish.

But it’s certainty not been easy. Eustace has had a lengthy injury list throughout the campaign and that remains true. But here we dissect Blues’ injury list and discuss each player’s expected return date…

Troy Deeney

The 34-year-old Troy Deeney has missed the last six for Birmingham City with a hamstring injury, in what is a key injury blow for the club.

Expected return date: Last week, Eustace said that Deeney remains four to five weeks away from a return to action.

Dion Sanderson

Dion Sanderson has been a key player for Birmingham City this season. But he’s been absent for the past six games as well with a back injury.

Expected return date: Eustace revealed last month that Sanderson would be absent for up to seven weeks, so Sanderson may be pushing to return to action at the end of next month.

Gary Gardner

Midfielder Gary Gardner picked up a groin injury in the 1-0 defeat at home to Luton Town last month, having missed the last four now.

Expected return date: Two weeks ago, Eustace said that Gardner would be out for two to three weeks, so expect to see Gardner back in action after the international break.

Jobe Bellingham

Jobe Bellingham hasn’t featured for Birmingham City since the start of the year owing to a stomach strain – he’s played 14 times in the Championship this season.

Expected return date: Reports suggested that he was in contention to feature v Rotherham United earlier this month, but Bellingham was nowhere to be seen and he wasn’t involved v Watford or QPR either. Expect to see him back after the break.

Josh Williams

Josh Williams made his league debut for Blues earlier this season, racking up seven Championship appearances before sustaining a hamstring injury.

Expected return date: There’s nothing online to suggest when the youngster might make his return.