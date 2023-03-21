3 strikers Peterborough United should eye up amid new links with League One talisman

Peterborough United have been credited with an interest in Cheltenham Town striker Alfie May ahead of the summer transfer window.

Peterborough United will still hold a faint hope of breaking into the play-off spots, but some potential recruits will be in their thinking as the end of the season moves closer and closer.

One man said to be on their radar is Cheltenham Town star May, but they face competition from Wrexham. It would be wise to have other options in mind in the event they aren’t able to secure a deal, so here, we put forward three strong alternative striker targets the Posh should consider…

Luke Armstrong – Harrogate Town

Former Middlesbrough talent Armstrong has been among Harrogate Town’s stronger performers amid their struggles towards the bottom of the League Two table. He’s managed 12 goals and four assists in 37 games, offering a strong presence at the top of the pitch.

He’s proven himself at a struggling League Two side and could come alive in an attack-minded side like Peterborough United.

Ruben Rodrigues – Notts County

Macaulay Langstaff has been Notts County’s headline maker this season but Portuguese forward Ruben Rodrigues has enjoyed another impressive campaign at Meadow Lane too. Operating as a striker, attacking midfielder or on the left-wing, his technical ability has been a step above the rest once again this season.

His tally of 16 goals and six assists has made for another strong campaign with County and a step up is a must for Rodrigues this summer.

Sinclair Armstrong – QPR

Given how highly rated Armstrong is at QPR, a permanent deal would be a real surprise. However, a loan swoop for the promising Irishman could work for all parties as he looks to kick on with his development.

Armstrong has the raw physical attributes and youthful exuberance to be a real danger up top once he hits form and he could be a great loan option for any EFL side this summer. He doesn’t look quite ready for a regular Championship role yet but a season in League One could set him up for a big future at QPR or above.