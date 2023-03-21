3 strikers Birmingham City must look at this summer amid links with Scottish talisman

Birmingham City could be in the market for a new striker in the summer amid links with Hearts talisman Lawrence Shankland.

Birmingham City are among the admirers of the Scottish hotshot, as per a recent report from Football Insider.

The Blues would be wise to keep some alternatives in mind though given the unpredictability of the transfer market. With that considered, we put forward three strong striker options John Eustace and co should also be considered this summer…

Alfie May – Cheltenham Town

29-year-old May has enjoyed another successful season in League One despite Cheltenham Town’s struggles. He’s managed 15 goals and four assists in 37 games across all competitions, starring for Wade Elliott’s Robins.

It has been reported that he could be on the move this summer too, so Birmingham City could be able to strike a deal at a decent price. There is competition for his signature though, with Peterborough United and Wrexham among the admirers.

Duk – Aberdeen

Former Benfica talent Duo has been catching the eye in Scotland this season, quickly becoming a firm favourite with Aberdeen.

His tally of 15 goals and six assists in 35 games for the Pittodrie outfit will have caught the eye too. The Cape Verde international can play as a striker or out on the left-wing and at 23, he’d be a great long-term option for the Blues going forward, which could be important given the age of their current striking department.

Kevin Denkey – Cercle Brugge

Last but not least is Togo international Denkey, who would be another good option for the long-term at 22. The striker has managed a respectable 10 goals in 31 games in Belgium this season but his return of seven assists shows his ability as a link-up player too, bringing his fellow attackers into the game too.

He’s a serious physical presence at the top of the pitch but he can play on the right-wing if needs be as well.