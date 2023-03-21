3 managers Blackpool should consider this summer as L2 boss comes onto radar

Blackpool look set for another managerial change in the summer, with Mick McCarthy having only signed a short-term deal until the end of this campaign.

McCarthy took charge back in January on a deal until the end of this season. His side sit in 23rd place of the table but are just four points from safety, having picked up wins against the likes of Stoke City and QPR in recent weeks.

Last weekend though, reports claimed that Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens was on the Seasiders’ shortlist ahead of the summer, suggesting that Blackpool are set for another managerial change in pre-season.

Here’s three English Football League names who Blackpool should consider…

Mark Bonner

Cambridge United boss Bonner has been linked with the odd job in the Football League this season. The 37-year-old has been with Cambridge since 2020 and guided the U’s to promotion from League Two 2021, playing a brand of fast-paced and attacking football along the way.

His side currently sit in 23rd place of the League One table after a very tough season so far. But Cambridge United showed earlier in the campaign that they can compete in the third tier and if his side are relegated, there could definitely be a few League One teams looking at Bonner.

Karl Robinson

Robinson is out of work after losing his job at Oxford United earlier in the season. The 42-year-old was with Oxford for nearly five years where he oversaw 274 games, winning 110 of them. Previously of MK Dons and Charlton Athletic, Robinson is one of the most experienced League One bosses out there and so if Blackpool suffer relegation this season, Robinson would certainly be a safe pair of hands.

Joey Barton

Few will admit it, but Joey Barton is proving himself to be a very good manager. He oversaw 128 games in charge of Fleetwood Town between 2018 and 2021, winning 51 of those. He then took charge of Bristol Rovers last season and steered them to an unlikely promotion from League Two.

His side currently sit in 15th place of the League One table having dropped away from the top-six in recent weeks. But Barton and his Bristol Rovers side have certainly surprised a few people this season, and it seems like a matter of time before Barton begins to get the recognition he deserves as a manager.