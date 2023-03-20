Watford’s 2019 signing set to leave in the summer, according to reports

Ismaila Sarr is set to leave Watford at the end of this season, reports The Athletic.

Sarr, 25, is in his fourth season at Watford following his big money move from Rennes in 2019. He’s been a key player for Watford throughout his stay and he’s had Premier League and European suitors for the past few seasons too, having enjoyed some impressive seasons in the Championship and the Premier League.

But with his contract out in 2024, and with Watford having struggled in the Championship this season, a summer sale of Sarr always seemed likely, and now it’s been revealed in David Ornstein’s column for The Athletic (via FLW) that Sarr is set to leave Vicarage Road in the summer.

Sarr has featured 31 times in the Championship this season. He’s so far scored nine goals and assisted six more, with his total Watford tally standing at 33 goals in 123 total appearances.

A smart move?

The Athletic’s report suggests that Sarr will leave Watford in the summer whether they achieve promotion to the Premier League or not.

For Sarr, leaving Watford this summer seems like the right time given how Watford have struggled in the Championship this season and with the Hornets still lacking stability in the dugout. And for the club, selling Sarr this summer seems like a smart move as they won’t want to risk losing him for free next year.

They spent a reported £40million on Sarr in 2019 and they’ll still want to recoup as much of that as possible, despite him being in the final year of his stay. How much they’ll eventually claim for him remains to be seen, but a summer sale now seems inevitable.