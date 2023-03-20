Watford first-team players feature in U21 game in bid to gain fitness

Watford players Christian Kabasele, Joao Ferreira, and Britt Assombalonga all start for the U21 side today against QPR.

Watford have named first-team players in their U21 line-up to face QPR U21s, as they look to step up their recovery from injury and fitness issues in time for the Championship’s return. The Hornets enter the international break in 10th place after a frustrating 1-1 draw at home to bottom of the table Wigan Athletic at the weekend.

Keinan Davis put the hosts ahead on the stroke of half-time before James McClean levelled minutes into the second half to hold Chris Wilder’s side.

After Slaven Bilic was sacked, Wilder was brought in to turn the side towards a push-off push, but four points in three games isn’t top six form. Although, the boss is using the international break to get his players back to full fitness, with Kabasele, Assombalonga and Ferreira all named in the youth side today.

Several first-team names in our Under-21 side this afternoon at Vicarage Road! Good luck, lads. 👊 https://t.co/JUVVnju4Ak — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) March 20, 2023

Important break…

As much as the international break will be frustrating for Watford, with them just wanting to get out and play to turn their form around, it does give Wilder a chance to get his squad in order before the final run in of the campaign.

Watford can still finish in a play-off place and will want as any options available as possible, with Kabasele an unused substitute against Wigan, whilst Assombalonga saw nearly half an hour of action.

Kabasele has played just three minutes since the beginning of January, with seven unused substitute appearances coming lately, whilst Assombalonga is still getting back up to speed following his January arrival. Similar to Ferreira who’s played just three times since his loan move from Benfica.