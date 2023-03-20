Warnock explains how Huddersfield Town nullified Millwall star in 1-0 win

Huddersfield Town boss Neil Warnock has explained that he felt his side needed to nullify the threat of Millwall attacking midfielder Zian Flemming last weekend, if they were to get anything from the game.

Huddersfield Town ended up winning the clash 1-0 away at The Den, with the all important goal coming from forward Danny Ward in the 67th minute. The three points are vital for the Terriers at this stage in the season, with the win taking them up to 22nd and just three points from safety.

At the other end of the table, Millwall are chasing a place in the top six and although they remain in 6th as things stand, a handful of teams below them made up ground on Gary Rowett’s side this weekend.

In an interview which appears on Southwark News, Huddersfield Town boss Warnock explained how keeping Millwall’s Flemming quiet was a huge part of their game plan, and was key to their success.

“I just look at each team we’re playing against and if I feel like that, I do it. I don’t think I’ve done it before, really, but I just think he’s a good player. He’s so influential and I didn’t want him to be influential today,” he said.

“I think he got a little bit frustrated in that respect. You can see how good he is. I didn’t want Hoggy [Jonathan Hogg] to go on him because he had a bit of an injury and I thought he [Flemming] would be a little bit too mobile for him. “REG [Rarmani Edmonds-Green] has come on and has been doing well in training as well, so it was nice.” A game plan which Huddersfield Town may adopt more often… Although playing your own game and not worrying about the other team is something which all teams want to do, in practice it doesn’t always work out the way that you want it to. Therefore, with Huddersfield Town in desperate need of points, nullifying the opposition’s threat may be their best course of action. Flemming has been in fantastic form so far this season and can be a difference maker if given the opportunity, and so by keeping him quiet, it reduces Millwall’s attacking threat in more ways than one, and Warnock deserves huge credit for not only identifying that, but for making sure his team were disciplined enough to execute it.

Warnock’s Terriers faces his former side Middlesbrough after the international break and so he will use his insider information to try to nullify their threats in the hopes of pulling off another shock and propelling them up the table and away from the relegation zone.